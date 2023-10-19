LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A school bus driver has been cited in connection to a chain-reaction crash that happened Thursday in Lincoln County, troopers said.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, the four-vehicle accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, on NC 16 near Unity Church Road.

Troopers said a school bus was traveling north on NC 16 and failed to slow down and collided with a 2011 Ford F-150 that was stopped in the northbound lane due to traffic.

The collision caused the F-150 to crash into a 2012 Mini Cooper, and then the Mini Cooper crashed into a 2015 Land Rover, troopers explained.

The school bus was from the Charter School in Lincoln County. There were 31 children on the school bus at the time of the crash. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The driver of the school bus has been cited for failure to reduce speed.