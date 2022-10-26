MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A School Resource Officer was struck by a vehicle dropping off a student at a Burke County middle school last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the officer was directing traffic in the roadway at Table Rock Middle School around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 when the incident happened.

Deputies said the SRO was hit by a vehicle that was dropping off a student. Despite suffering some injuries, he continued his job until the traffic was cleared.

Authorities said the officer attempted to find the vehicle that hit him but it had left the scene.

Investigators said they have developed a person of interest in the case and that the investigation is continuing.

Authorities did not reveal the extent of the SRO’s injuries.