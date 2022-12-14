(photos provided by the Wingate Police Department)

WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are on the hunt for a person suspected of robbing a bank in Wingate Wednesday, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they are working with the Wingate Police Department to find the suspect in a robbery at the American Bank.

The Wingate Police Department obtained photos of the suspect seen below:

Local schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement officers search the area.

Wingate University was also placed under lockdown, a campus alert confirmed.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.