ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ teenager who they said is known in the area for stealing vehicles.

Deputies are searching for Ethan Bradley Ghent, 19, of Kannapolis. He is described as 4’11” tall, weighing 115 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Ghent’s last known address is along Excel Drive in Kannapolis, police said.

Ghent is wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony flee to elude, and misdemeanor larceny.

“It is normal for him to take any vehicle, motorcycle, or mode of transportation, especially when he is probably aware we are searching. Please make sure your vehicles are locked,” the sheriff’s office said this week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO at 704-216-8700 or 9-1-1. Callers can remain anonymous, deputies said.