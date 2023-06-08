BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who police said attempted to pull a child from a vehicle in Belmont this week was caught Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Joshua Lamont Pelzer; his picture and the vehicle he was last seen driving can be seen below:

Joshua Lamont Pelzer (Courtesy: Belmont Police) Pelzer Vehicle (Courtesy: Belmont Police)

The incident occurred at 6:50 p.m. Monday, June 5, near the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Park Street, police said.

The child’s mother told officers they were in the southbound lane on Park Street waiting for the light to turn green when Pelzer began walking towards her vehicle.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

He then walked to the vehicle’s passenger side, where the child was sitting with her window down, police said.

The woman told officers that Pelzer grabbed her daughter’s arm and attempted to pull her out of the car. The woman was able to drive away safely and call police.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call Belmont Police at 704-825-3792 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.