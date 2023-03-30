Editor’s Note: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run this week.

The incident happened at 7:50 p.m. Sunday, March 26, on US 21 at Shumaker Drive in Statesville.

Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist traveling on US 21 was struck by a truck that immediately fled the scene. After the collision, the truck made a right turn onto Jane Sowers Road and continued east. EMS transported the operator of the motorcycle to the hospital with injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a red two-door truck, with chrome fenders, troopers said.

The truck may have damage to the front center or front right and is possibly a late 1980s Dodge Dakota, Highway Patrol said. Anyone who witnessed something in the area of US 21, Shumaker Drive, and Jane Sowers Road from approximately 7:45 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, should contact the Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500.

The investigation is ongoing.