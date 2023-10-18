MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenager is facing several charges including first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Monroe man, authorities announced.

Monroe Police said a 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody in this case. Due to his age, police said his identity and photo would not be released.

The deadly shooting happened at 9:41 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the 1800 block of Walkup Ave. As officers arrived at the scene, they found Luiz Lopez-Garcia, 24, deceased from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said they were able to identify the 15-year-old suspect through witness testimony and viewing camera footage in the area.

“We are grateful for the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our Monroe Police officers who were able to apprehend the suspect in this senseless crime,” Monroe Police Chief J. Bryan Gilliard said in a released statement. “Justice will prevail as we work diligently to bring closure to the victim’s grieving family and our community.”

The motive in this fatal shooting remains unknown at this time. The suspect has been transferred to a Juvenile Justice facility.

CMPD’s VCAT and the U.S. Secret Service assisted Monroe Police in this case.