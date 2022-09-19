LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A registered sex offender who was in attendance for a Friday night high school football game in Lincolnton was arrested for being on school property, the LCSO said.

At Friday night’s football game at West Lincoln High School, David Bays, 42, of Vale, who is a registered sex offender, was in attendance, deputies said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Deputies who were working the game arrested Bays and he faces charges for being on school property as a registered sex offender. Bays was given a $2,000 secured bond.

A second, separate incident involved 38-year-old registered sex offender Adam Braddy. Deputies were conducting a criminal investigation at a home on Old Lincolnton-Crouse Road.

Adam Braddy. Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies interviewed Braddy, who was at the residential address, and issued a warrant on Braddy for not notifying the sheriff’s office of a change of address, according to the sheriff’s report.

Braddy has not yet been arrested on the warrant, the sheriff said.