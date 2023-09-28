LEXINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshal Service worked with Lexington Police to arrest a Shelby man following a two-hour standoff on Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshal Service located Antonio Dontre Brooks, 30, on Thursday, Sept. 27, but the wanted man refused to leave the home he was residing in.

SWAT responded to the South State Street house and assisted in apprehending Brooks. Authorities said they arrested Brooks after a two-hour standoff using de-escalation techniques.

U.S. Marshals took Brooks into custody following his arrest.

Lexington Police Department detectives then executed a search warrant at the home, where they located and seized two firearms.

According to Lexington Police, Brooks was wanted out of multiple jurisdictions on cases from 2022 and 2023 for the following charges: Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer (Shelby Police), assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm into an enclosure, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.