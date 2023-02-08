The Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies charged a Shelby man with murder on Tuesday.

SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies charged a Shelby man with murder on Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Tylee Trequan Smith, who was in court for a misdemeanor drug charge, for the murder of 19-year-old Khi-Rane Devon Littlejohn.

On Saturday, deputies responded to an early-morning Mooresboro shooting at 1631 Abes Mountain Road. They found 18-year-old Zaquan Amarion Hollis suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back. Witnesses at the scene told authorities that first responders took another man, Littlejohn, to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. Littlejohn did not survive.

Emergency personnel transported Hollis to Atrium Health Care for the wounds. Medical officials treated and released the man soon after.

Deputies secured the scene and began to process information. Witnesses identified the 19-year-old Smith in a fleeing SUV. Later, investigators determined that Smith shot the two victims during a drug transaction.

Though authorities charged Smith with murder, additional charges could come in the active investigation.