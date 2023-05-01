SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a prom after party after a shooting took place early Sunday morning.

Deputies said that they responded to “Mirror’s Nitelife” at 106 South Blackstock Road in Spartanburg regarding a call about shots being fired around 1 a.m.

According to deputies, a 15- year- old teen was struck and has non-life-threatening injuries at this time. Deputies said that a female was also grazed by gunfire.

Deputies also mentioned that the 15- year-old teen is not cooperating with the investigation during this time.

We spoke with a family who lives nearby and called 9-1-1. They said they report gunshots often to first responders, and it’s come to the point where every Friday and Saturday night they just wait for something to happen.

“1 o’clock I’m not kidding, it sounded like someone was banging on my window,” said Jennifer Hawkins, nearby resident. “That’s how close the shots were. And I called my husband’s name and said, ‘what was that’ and he said, ‘I don’t know’ so we both jumped up out of bed and here we are, my whole family got woken up at 1 o’clock in the morning because of this shooting that was here last night.”

“Every time we hear bullets, we hit the floor,” said Hawkins. “Plain and simple, and I mean nobody should have to live like that, nobody.”

The investigation is active and ongoing by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.