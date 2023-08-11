BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shooting was reported near a Bojangles in Boone Friday afternoon, according to town officials.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near the chain’s Highway 321 location on the 1060 block of Blowing Rock Road.

Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public, and police responded to the scene.

Traffic is expected, and the town encouraged all those traveling to seek an alternate route if possible.