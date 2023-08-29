CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Shots were fired near the property of Cheraw High School during a Friday night football game, authorities confirmed with Queen City News.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Authorities said that the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 25, at a location near the high school. They said several cars parked near the school, near Hwy No. 9, were struck by gunfire.

The high school’s football field is further behind the school, Cheraw officials said.

The Cheraw Police Department is investigating the incident and obtained video surveillance from the high school to try and identify who the shooters are.

“Based on what they have found, warrants will be issued for several individuals who were believed to have been involved,” Cheraw officials said on Tuesday.