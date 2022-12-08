RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News.

Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported.

There were also no reports of damage to the property.

Duke Energy said it is working closely with the FBI in the investigation.

The incident comes on the heels of shootings at two substations in North Carolina that knocked out power to nearly 45,000 customers.

The FBI said “unknown suspect(s)” fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations located 10 miles apart on the evening of December 3.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called Saturday night’s outage a “criminal attack.”

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the perpetrator intended to cause the outage.

“The individual that [did] the damage knew exactly what they were doing,” Fields said.

State and federal authorities are still looking for information about the North Carolina shootings.

Queen City News has reached out to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office for more information.