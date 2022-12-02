EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and local authorities are asking for the public’s help regarding the theft of 1800s-era art that they say carries significant historical value.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

The burglary happened sometime between June 4 and June 6, 2022, at the Tompkins Library located at 104 Courthouse Square in Edgefield.

Midlands Crime Stoppers said 39 unique pots were stolen from the building. The pottery was made in the 1800s by enslaved citizens of Edgefield County. The pottery was on loan to the library from a private owner, authorities said.

Anyone who has information on this crime or knows the whereabouts of the historical pottery is asked to call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.