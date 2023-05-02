RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect who is facing a murder charge in the death of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd received a criminal complaint after escaping from a Virginia jail. CBS 17 obtained a criminal complaint for the suspect’s sister for supplying a getaway car to help the inmate escape.

CBS 17 previously reported Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va., early Sunday morning.

Marin-Sotelo was being held after pleading guilty in December 2022 to unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal immigrant.

He was charged with murder after Byrd was shot and killed on Aug. 11, 2022, on Battle Bride and Auburn Knightdale roads.

CBS 17 obtained a criminal complaint from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael C. Moore filed the complaint for an arrest warrant stating that Marin-Sotelo escaped from custody on Sunday.

The complaint states that at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Marin-Sotelo was seen on video surveillance cameras climbing over the fence of the Virginia jail and escaping.

The FBI released images of a 2000s red or burgundy Ford Mustang that was believed to be driven during Marin-Sotelo’s escape.

Piedmont Regional Jail staff confirmed that Marin-Sotelo was no longer present at the facility and that he was not released by the facility.

The warrant was signed by United States Magistrate Judge Mark R. Colombell.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office said Marin-Sotelo remains at-large. They ask if anyone sees him to call 911.

CBS 17 obtained a separate criminal complaint from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.