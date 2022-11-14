LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 35-year-old Lancaster County woman is accused of having sexual intercourse with a minor, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Arrest warrants said Dena Nicole Rollings Orrell had sex with a minor “on or around” fall 2017 through spring 2018.

During an interview at the Palmetto Citizen’s Against Sexual Abuse, the victim reportedly said Orrell came into their room and touched them through their clothes. Warrants said Orrell then took the minor to her room where they undressed and had sexual intercourse.

Orrell was arrested on November 9 and charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – second and three counts of incest.

No additional details were immediately available.