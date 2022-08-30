CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary mother accused of killing her two toddlers could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Launice Battle, 29, is facing two counts of murder for the death of three-year-old Amora, and two-year-old Trinity.

She faced a judge for the first time Monday afternoon. During the brief appearance, she remained silent.

Before Battle’s court appearance, CBS 17 spoke with Battle’s family.

Dr. Ruth Allen, Battle’s grandmother, said they hadn’t seen or heard from Battle in two weeks.

On Saturday around midnight, the day investigators say Battle killed her daughters, Allen told CBS 17 her boyfriend called them, looking for her.

“He was asking us where she was at, have we seen her? Was she here?” explained Allen. “I told her, no we haven’t seen her. He said, ‘I don’t know. Something ain’t right.'”

That was just five hours before Allen received the call Sunday morning that two of her great-granddaughters were dead.

“Amora was under my care for two years. Social services gave her to me,” explained Allen.

She added that Battle lost custody of the girls because she kept missing doctors’ appointments.

Allen did not want to go into more detail, but instead shared sweet memories of the sisters who moved to Cary in December with their mother.

“[Amora] would just go out, shouting and praising the lord. She was a joyful little girl. I loved her very much,” she said.

Amora would have turned four in November, and Allen described Trinity as a ball of energy.

“You’d be like, come here Trinity, and she’d run and just take off,” she said. “Just running and playing.”

There are still many unanswered questions, like how or where the girls were killed.

The family also wants to know why Raleigh Police showed up Saturday to Duke Raleigh Hospital to arrest Battle.

Battle also has a six-year-old son. CBS 17 is told the boy is now living with Battle’s boyfriend, who is also his father.