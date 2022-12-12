TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man was charged with murder Friday after a missing man’s body was found concealed near Troutman earlier this month, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a report about a missing person on December 1 after the man had not been seen for several days.

Investigators received information about several locations the person was known to frequent. Detectives searched an area off Parkertown Road, just south of Troutman, where they found a concealed body.

An autopsy confirmed the body was that of Earnest Carter Sharpe Jr.

Investigators said they identified the victim’s son, 35-year-old Anthony Ryan Sharpe, as a person of interest based on evidence obtained from the crime scene.

More evidence was discovered when detectives executed additional search warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

On December 9, investigators obtained a felony murder warrant for Sharpe. He was taken into custody without incident. He was denied bond.