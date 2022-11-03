ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is accused of stealing 28 golf carts.

According to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, its office received several reports of theft involving golf carts.

During the investigation, deputies learned that surrounding counties were experiencing similar thefts.

On Oct. 17, investigators with Abbeville and Greenwood County Sheriff’s Offices executed a search warrant on Old Greenwood Highway.

During the search, deputies found three golf carts stolen from Greenwood County.

Following the investigation, deputies arrested Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr., of Greenwood, and charged him with possession of stolen goods for the three golf carts.

The sheriff’s office said Hawes has been linked to the thefts of 18 golf carts in Greenwood County and eight golf carts in Abbeville County.