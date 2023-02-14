CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed Monday outside a popular nightlife area of South End.

People around West Summit Avenue off South Tryon Street are a bit on edge because they say the shooting is out of the ordinary.

One man says he’d like more police in the area and will be more careful going out in South End.

“In the middle of South End, that’s a little surprising to me,” said Hunter Oxford, who grew up here and currently works in the area.

People who work in South End say it’s the last place they would think two people would be shot and killed.

Dionyah Thompson died during Monday’s shooting.

“It was completely out of the blue, and we were just talking about it inside the tattoo studio; this just does not happen around here,” said Tyler Hall, a tattoo artist at nearby Tattoo Me Charlotte.

Her family shared a photo with Queen City News saying Dionyah graduated from West Charlotte High School. Her dad describes her as joyful and outgoing.

QCN learned that Dionyah and a man were inside the Vinyl bar before the shooting. At some point, the two came outside.

According to an incident report, the shooter fired into a car and hit one of the victims.

Police say the shooting involved three people, two of them were shot and killed, and they are not looking for any suspects.

“It was a little bit alarming that something like that would happen even late night,” Oxford said.

South End patrons say they’ll keep their guard up a little more after the violent night.

“It’s definitely going to change my outlook of coming out in this area, especially leaving some of these places with what’s been going on, such as what happened up in Michigan State as well and now what happened here. It’s definitely going to make us be a bit more safe leaving and a little bit more cautious,” said Oxford.

Police have not identified the other person who was shot and killed. Investigators say they’re not looking for any suspects.