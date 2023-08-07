CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects who robbed SouthPark Mall’s Belk store at gunpoint are being sought, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced on Monday.

CMPD officers responded to calls regarding the violent incident around 2 p.m. Friday, August 4. A Belk employee told officers two people entered the store and tried to flee with multiple items including Ralph Lauren children’s shirts, pants, and socks.

When the suspects were approached, one of them displayed a handgun, forcing an employee to retreat. The suspects were able to flee the scene with the stolen merchandise, police said.

The incident lasted no longer than 10 minutes, according to the police report. No injuries have been reported. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-334-1600.