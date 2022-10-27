CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a sound no one wants to get used to — a siren.

In the neighborhood around Arrowood and Nations Ford Road, it’s a sound that reminds them their community has a problem.

“I never see it. I just hear about it,” said area resident Maurice Gordon. “Like, I see it on the news at one in the morning that somebody got shot.”

Crime mapping shows hot spots in the past week of assaults, thefts, and disturbing the peace.

“[We] first started in July. We had a meeting after there were three shootings in Granite Pointe Apartments in about three weeks time period, and a nine-year-old girl was shot like in the middle of the day,” said Kings Creek Community President Joi Mayo.

That got some thinking about what they can do to make their community safer.

It started with taking a deep dive into the stats.

“I don’t see a lot of youth,” one attendee said. “Last meeting, the same thing. How do you get the information out besides computers?”

The City of Charlotte was awarded a million-dollar grant to work with Cure Violence.

They determined three locations need some help:

Southside homes

West Boulevard at Remount Road

Nations Ford Road at Arrowood Road

Thursday night, community liaisons discussed deploying what they’re calling ‘violence interrupters’ to build relationships where there’s division and utilize their relationship with CMS to target children and families who need help to turn the neighborhood around.

“You look out for me; I look out for you,” said Gordon. “We live next door to each other, so we all pretty much like family. So, that’s been lost because some of that hasn’t been passed down.”

Cure Violence will conduct site visits at those three locations in the fall to figure out staffing for the program.

Once it’s up and running, the City will conduct annual progress reports.