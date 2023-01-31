TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A staff member at a school in Alexander County is accused of assaulting a student last week, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call on January 27 about an alleged assault that happened on school property.

After an investigation, officers arrested 63-year-old Teresa Campbell of Statesville. Campbell was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor assault on a child under 12.

She was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

It was unclear what position Campbell has at the school.