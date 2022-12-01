LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and a Gaston County Police Department K-9 unit apprehended a Stanley man on numerous charges Wednesday.

Officials learned of the location for Devin Darshun Mitchell Wednesday afternoon. They went to the 5400 block of E. N.C. 150 Highway in Lincoln County, searching for the 26-year-old man.

When officers covered both entrances to the home, Mitchell tried to escape from a second-story window. When the man saw the officers, he went back into the house. Law enforcement entered the house and took Mitchell into custody.

While taking Mitchell to a transport vehicle, the suspect struggled and kicked two officers while they attempted to shackle him.

Mitchell was charged with car theft in two counties on the same day, November 17. In Lincoln County, he allegedly stole two vehicles. He took a Lake Norman Sewer and Septic Service truck at Mack Ballard Road. The company owner’s son confronted Mitchell before the truck’s recovery. Later, a business reported a vehicle theft at the 7200 block of Campground Road. Authorities located that vehicle after its abandonment on Innes Lane near the location of the previously stolen vehicle.

Mitchell faces two felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and two felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle in Lincoln County. In addition to the thefts, he is charged with assault on a government official and resist, delay, and obstruct a public officer.

In Gaston County, he faces charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, and failure to appear for a court date. The bond was set at $96,000, secured with a no-bond hold for Gaston County.