STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of stabbing another man with scissors at a home near Statesville Wednesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident happened on Monte Vista Road west of Statesville.

Deputies said they arrived at the home and found a man stabbed. The victim reportedly identified Robert Michael DeYoung, 32, as the person who stabbed him.

DeYoung was still on the scene, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said DeYoung told deputies that he had stabbed the man with a pair of scissors which were found inside the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

DeYoung was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.