STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house.

On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.

Authorities made a tactical entry into the Deerwood home to find the suspect, but he had left the scene. They secured the scene and set up a perimeter.

Deputy D. Joyce spotted a suspicious male near the house. After attempting to speak with the man, a chase ensued. Joyce observed the man running with movements consistent with a gun in the waistband of his pants.

Deputies took the man into custody and searched the suspect for weapons. The man told deputies he was being chased by police all day long. He also admitted to breaking into the Deerwood Lane house and taking personal items.

Kasey Lane Pharr, 27, was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center on charges including Felony First Degree Burglary, Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, and Misdemeanor Resist, Obstruct, and Delay of an Officer.

Pharr appeared before Magistrate S. Nicholson, who issued a $100,000 secured bond on these charges.