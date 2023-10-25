STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man accused of indecent liberties with a minor was arrested last week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Matthew Fuller, 41, faces charges that include felony indecent liberties with a minor.

The sheriff’s office said they received a report from the Department of Social Services last month regarding a possible sexual assault of a child.

Fuller was identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for him. He was arrested last Friday and held at the Iredell County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond.