STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a woman he met online at a school parking lot, Statesville Police said Friday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Saturday at Northview Academy on Carolina Avenue.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Detectives learned a woman had met a man online and arranged for a meeting at the school around 3 a.m. where the man proceeded to assault the woman, according to the police report.

Triston Perrin, 29, of Statesville, was identified as a suspect and he was arrested at his home on Wednesday. He faces multiple charges including kidnapping, forcible rape, and assault by strangulation. Perrin was held on an $853,000 secured bond.