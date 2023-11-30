IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man is facing felony charges in connection to two fires set at vacant homes over the weekend, authorities said.

Iredell County Sheriff deputies said they have evidence that Barry Moose Jr. , 44, burned two structures on Sunday, Nov. 26. Moose is facing charges of felony burning.

Before 10 a.m. Sunday, authorities got a call about a structure fire in the 100 block of Old Miller Road. Deputies found it to be suspicious based on evidence at the scene. Deputies and the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office collected evidence.

There were no injuries at the vacant house, they said.

Hours later, deputies went to a second fire at another vacant home in the 1300 block of Island Ford Road. Deputies and first responders saw a suspect at this house, a mile from the first fire. They observed the suspect walking through the woods away from the fire with a flashlight.

Deputies and a sheriff’s office K-9 started a pursuit to locate the suspicious person. The search party went to a home along Old Miller Road. Detectives found Moose at the house and connected him to a previous history of intentionally burning a vacant home in the area.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of both fires to be arson. Authorities identified Moose in both cases and got warrants related to the charges.

Deputies arrested Moose on Monday, Nov. 27. They took the man to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was served with both warrants and issued a $225,000 secured bond.