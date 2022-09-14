IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested for inappropriately touching two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

An investigation began after a report was received in July stating Jack Evans, 52, of Statesville, inappropriately touched two young girls, ages 11 and 14.

Interviews were conducted with the victims at a child’s advocacy center and on Monday, Evans was arrested.

Evans faces multiple charges including indecent liberties with a child. He was being held on a $250,000 secured bond.