STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man tried to steal three vehicles from a neighbor down the street last week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Friday at a home on Shoemaker Farm Road where three vehicles were reported stolen.

Investigators said one of the vehicles was located a short time later on the same road at a different residence, where Scotty Shoemaker, 54, lived.

All three vehicles were located on the property and Shoemaker was arrested and faces charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and failure to appear on an outstanding order for arrest.

He was held on a $97,500 secured bond and has already appeared in court. He has a criminal history that includes drug and driving-related charges.