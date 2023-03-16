IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old Statesville man after observing a drug transaction this past week.

Trevaris Devar Kennedy is facing several charges, including:

Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Misdemeanor carry of a concealed gun

Misdemeanor possession of Marijuana

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana paraphernalia

Three counts of misdemeanor child abuse

Driving while license revoked

Careless and reckless driving

Failure to stop for lights and sirens

Speeding

Failure to Stop for Stop Light

In a press release, authorities said they conducted surveillance in an area off Taylorsville Highway on Tuesday. A detective attempted to make a traffic stop on Interstate 40 East near mile marker 150. The suspected vehicle fled after the stop going toward Statesville.

The car pursuit continued into Statesville on I-77 South and Garner Bagnal Boulevard before ending in a Ninth Street residence’s backyard.

The driver, Kennedy, fled on foot. Within moments, deputies observed Kennedy hiding near some railroad tracks and took him into custody without further incident. Deputies took Kennedy to the Iredell County Detention Center after his arrest.

During the investigation, deputies found 39 grams of Marijuana and a loaded handgun in Kennedy’s vehicle.

Kennedy’s passengers, three juveniles, stayed in the vehicle after Kennedy’s exit. One faces charges of misdemeanor possession of Marijuana and misdemeanor possession of Marijuana paraphernalia through juvenile services.

Kennedy appeared before the court and got a $75,000 secured bond on the charges.