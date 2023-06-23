STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested two teenagers Wednesday in connection to an April 15 shooting.

Authorities found evidence linking Heavan Leigh Jones, 19, and Krispen Tre Blackler, 18, to an April 15 shooting of a teenager at 913 Inglewood Road. Warrants were issued on June 1.

The U.S. Marshal Service caught Jones in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, June 1, and transported the woman to Statesville. Jones got a $25,000 secured bond from the magistrate for the charge of felony accessory after the fact.

Blackler turned himself in to Statesville Police on Tuesday, June 22. The teenager faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Blacker received a $200,000 bond in court.