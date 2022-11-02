IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager is facing a slew of charges after leading deputies on a chase and then trying to flee on foot, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop last Tuesday near Front Street and Oakland Ave. for a registration violation on Statesville resident Anthony Sadler, 19, records showed.

The suspect fled, however, the vehicle was located a short time later having crashed into a guard rail. Sadler tried to flee on foot and a K-9 tracked the suspect down and he was arrested.

He faces multiple charges that include eluding arrest and speeding.

Sadler has a criminal history that includes larceny and other driving-related charges.