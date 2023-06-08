STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenager has been sentenced to 20-25 years in prison in connection to a 2021 murder police said he committed while he was 14-years-old.

The deadly shooting happened on Jan. 16, 2021, along Rolling Lane in Statesville.

Authorities said Cameron Javon Speaks, who was 14 at the time, shot and killed Cristean Lee Colon. Speaks was charged and taken into custody on January 18, 2021.

This week on June 7, 2023, Speaks was sentenced to 20-25 years for second-degree murder, and over 2.5 years to over 4 years for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Speaks will be placed on 3 years of supervised probation once he completes his prison sentence, police said.