GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors are asked to stay inside as authorities search for a man accused of shooting at officers, according to the Gaston County Police Department (GCPD).

Officials say they are searching the area near the 100 block of Hollycrest Lane between Stanley and Spencer Mountain.

Around 11:40 a.m., officers with GCPD and the Stanely Police Department say they went to a home in the 100 block looking for 54-year-old Joel Scott Puckett, who is charged with the following:

Felony Breaking and Entering

Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Carry a Concealed Weapon

Fictitious Title

The officers say a shot was fired towards them from outside the home, but they do not know if Puckett was the person with the gun.

Additional law enforcement responded to check any structures around the home and track any suspects.

The area of Stanley-Spencer Mountain Road and Hollycrest Lane is currently being searched, according to officials.

Residents are asked to stay inside and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or the Gaston County Communications Center at 704-866-3300