NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rural Hall man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen car from Maryland.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Keith Stone and deputies received a call about the stolen vehicle that ran out of gas near a rest area along southbound Interstate 95.

Deputies and Sheriff Stone confronted the suspect at the rest area and he took off on foot, the sheriff’s office said. This led to a foot chase.

The suspect fled from the southbound rest area across Interstate 95 to the northbound rest area and then into the wooded area behind the rest area, the sheriff’s office said. Units converged on the area and set up a perimeter in an attempt to find the suspect.

A sheriff’s office K-9 was also deployed in an attempt to find the suspect. Within 20 minutes of the initial flight by the suspect, he was captured by perimeter units as he was coming out of the wood line behind the northbound rest area on South Browntown Road.

A search of the area where he was captured was conducted, and a handgun was found discarded in the wood line, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies then learned that the gun was also stolen from Maryland.

Demetrius Malachi Thomas, 19, was charged with:

possession of a stolen vehicle,

possession of a firearm by a felon, and

resist, delay and obstruct.

Thomas is on probation in Forsyth County for shooting into an occupied dwelling, and entering with intent to injure/terrorize occupant, the sheriff’s office said.

Thomas was placed in the Nash County Jail on an extradition hold for Maryland. He was given a $50,000 bond for the local charges but is being held without bond as a fugitive from Maryland for the outstanding charges there. His first court appearance will be held Thursday.