CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student at Northwest Cabarrus High School is accused of writing notes making bomb threats against the school on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said school staff received handwritten notes detailing bomb threats on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. The school was evacuated both days while investigators ensured the safety of staff and students.

The sheriff’s office said school officials and investigators worked together to identify a student who was involved in creating and distributing the notes.

“A thorough investigation was conducted and the student was confirmed to be the offender,” authorities said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators said the student’s home was searched and they did not have access to materials that were mentioned in the threats.

Charges against the student are still pending, officials said.

Northwest Cabarrus High was only one of a handful of schools in the Charlotte area to receive bomb threats this week.

In Cabarrus County, Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill High School and Cox Mill Elementary were all evacuated after receiving threats via robocalls. Cox Mill High School was forced to evacuate three times within a 24-hour period.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Wednesday became the latest school district to report receiving threats against some of its schools.

Officials said North Mecklenburg and Hough high schools both received “non-specific” threats. Huntersville and Cornelius Police were called in to investigate.

Authorities had previously said they were working to determine if the Northwest Cabarrus student is connected to the threats made at other schools.