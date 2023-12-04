ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student faces disciplinary action after bringing a weapon to school last week, Rowan-Salisbury Schools officials confirmed with QCN.

The incident occurred at Hanford-Dole Elementary School last Thursday, Nov. 30, when a student was found to have a BB gun, according to the school’s principal Julie Hartness.

“The situation was handled immediately and appropriately by administrators with the assistance of the school resource officer,” school officials said.

The incident was reported at 7:43 a.m. last Thursday, according to the police report.