CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A student was held at gunpoint during a carjacking on UNC Charlotte’s campus Thursday afternoon, according to emergency management.

The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. in Lot 5, near the intersection of Van Landingham Road and Martin Village Road.

Officers say they ‘immediately’ responded to a student who reported their car was stolen, explaining they were held at gunpoint.

The car is a four-door, burgundy Jeep Wrangler Rubicon; it was last seen leaving the campus on Old Concord Road toward W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Authorities advise there is no ongoing threat to the campus, but more police will be in the area due to the situation.

With any information, call UNC Charlotte Police at (704) 687-2200.