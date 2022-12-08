FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A student fired a gun at a window at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, and there are no injuries, school officials said.

Police responded to Fuquay-Varina Middle School Thursday because of reports of a student with a gun.

Police said the school is currently on lockdown and officers are at the scene.

Police said there are no injuries to students, staff or officers.

A Wake County Public Schools official said the student had the gun in a classroom, and no one was injured.

Police have the gun and the student has been detained, according to Wake County Public Schools officials.

“The student discharged the weapon at a window,” school officials said. “No one was injured.”

The school will be dismissing early and any buses that were on the way to the school were stopped and are “returning home,” school officials said.

Officials said school buses “provide transportation home for students who ride by bus, and parents will be able to pick up their students for rides out as usual.”

Staff will be with students until “arrangements have been made for everyone to get home safely.”

Officials said all after-school activities are canceled for Thursday.

