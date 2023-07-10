CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of killing a woman in east Charlotte last week turned himself in within an hour of the 911 call, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Marques McBride, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The deadly incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, in the 3800 block of Foxford Place, CMPD said. As officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman identified as 44-year-old Santavius McBride. Medic pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Within an hour of the 911 call, CMPD said Marques McBride showed up in the parking lot of the Independence Division Patrol Office saying he wanted to “turn himself in for a shooting.”

He was then transported to the Law Enforcement Center in uptown Charlotte to speak with homicide detectives. Following the interview, McBride was arrested.

He is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond.

The exact relationship between Marques McBride and Santavius McBride is unknown at this time. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.