LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of shooting and killing a 53-year-old man on a property in Lancaster earlier this month was arrested in York County Sunday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Deonta Baker, Jr. (LCSO)

Authorities said Corey Deonta Baker, Jr., 24, was located Sunday evening and taken into custody without incident.

Baker was wanted for the murder of Nathaniel Eugene White who was found suffering from gunshot wounds in an outbuilding at 1704 John Street on Jan. 4.

Investigators said several people were on or near the property when the shooting happened.

Detectives learned that two men drove to the home. One got out and met with White inside the outbuilding.

Witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots and saw a man come out of the outbuilding with a handgun. The man got back in the car and it drove away.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Arrest warrants were issued on Jan. 10 charging Baker with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Baker appeared before a magistrate Monday morning and was denied bond.

“We have been looking for Baker since we identified him as a suspect earlier in this investigation using several different agencies and assets,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “I appreciate all the help we got, particularly Sunday night when Baker was arrested. This investigation continues. We are still gathering information and consulting with the Sixth Circuit Solicitor, and additional charges could be made.”