CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In an attempt to get away from officers, a suspect crashed a stolen car and ran on foot, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers say they tried to run a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on Monday, November 6. The driver started speeding before crashing into a utility pole at the intersection of Hamorton Place and The Plaza.

Authorities say they did not chase the car and were not behind the vehicle when it crashed.

According to officials, the suspect led officers on a chase on foot but ultimately was arrested with the help of a K-9. A gun was also found that the suspect was seen carrying while running.

