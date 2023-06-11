CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers say that they were called to a southwest Charlotte apartment complex for a welfare check.

According to police, they were called to the 500 block of Peppervine Lane around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. They arrived to find 33-year-old Justin Johnson shot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

On Sunday, June 11th, police announced that they have arrested 48-year-old Lawrence Jackson in connection to the homicide. He is charged with murder.

Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting.