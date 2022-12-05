ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and is being held without bond after being charged in the deaths of two people found in a vehicle with two children also inside.

Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged by members of the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit. Coley was located in the 2900 block of Avalon Road Friday night. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

His first court appearance is Monday at 9 a.m. He was being held in the Nash County Detention Center.

The Rocky Mount Police Department told CBS 17 that Destiny Wiggins was one of two shot and killed and two of her children were in the backseat of the car when she and Devone Brown were found deceased.

Police said the investigation continues and additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111. You can send a text to Text-A-Tip to 274637.