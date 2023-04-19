FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is dead and two other people are seriously injured after a shooting during a Fayetteville home invasion Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers are currently looking for a suspect.

Fayetteville police Sgt. Alpha Caldwell originally said two people were shot in the 200 block of Alphin Street, but then told a CBS 17 crew on scene later that one person had died at the location.

Police later added another person into the equation, upping it to three total people shot.

Officers also said the shooting was connected to a home invasion.

Police remain on scene investigating, as well as searching for a suspect.

Caldwell did not give any description of the other two victims or suspect in any update to CBS 17.

No other information is available.