NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies are working to identify a man they said robbed a Newton convenience store at gunpoint Friday night.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. at the Probst Superette store on Highway 10 East and Mt Olive Church Road.

Deputies said the store clerk reported that a person dressed in all black broke out the glass to the store’s front door and entered just after closing time.

The person was armed with a handgun, the clerk said.

Deputies said the suspect ordered the clerk to hand over the store’s money and then fled the scene.

He was last seen running toward Mt Olive Lutheran Church.

The clerk told investigators that the suspect was a Black man dressed in all black and wearing gloves, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.