CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects are still at large after a pursuit stretching across three counties, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, December 29, officials say the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) announced that they were chasing a black Dodge Ram truck on I-85 northbound into Rowan County.

Rowan County deputies say they joined the group of several law enforcement agencies chasing the truck, which later crashed near the 1800 block of Lentz Road in China Grove.

Officials say the suspects jumped out of the truck and ran on foot. One suspect was quickly arrested; however, two other suspects could not be found despite a detailed search using drones, K-9s and a helicopter.

Queen City News has reached out to CMPD for more information.